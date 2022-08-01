Freeport terminates their agreement with Bird scooters

FREEPORT (WREX) — The popular yet controversial Bird Scooters in Freeport will be off the streets in 30 days.
The city council voted to end their agreement with the scooter company on Monday. Bird now has 30 days to get their scooters out of the city.
The decision comes after dozens of people raised concerns over underage drivers and people discarding the scooters in the middle of the street.
City Manager Randy Bukas added that the city saw little support from Bird representatives.
"We really didn't have a reliable person that we could bring our concerns to," Bukas said. "We passed it along to different contact people that we had. Sometimes they were resolved but other times they were not."
Bukas did leave the door open for Bird to return, but said there would need to be more infrastructure and communication before Bird or any similar company come to town.