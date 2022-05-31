Freeport Police ask for public's help in looking for missing girl

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Ashantie Hamilton, 15, who was reported missing since 2 p.m. on Saturday.
According to authorities, Ashantie is described as four-foot, 11-inches, 123 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging suit, black crop top shirt and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Freeport Police say she was last seen near a home at the 1200 block of South Oak Avenue. Police also say Ashantie moved to Freeport about two weeks ago and had previously attended Harlem High School in Machesney Park.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the nearest police agency, according to officials.