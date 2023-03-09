Freeport mayor comments on Newell Brands layoffs

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport's mayor confirms to 13 WREX that Newell Brands, which employs more than a hundred people in Stephenson County, is laying off employees.
Mayor Jodi Miller provided the following statement:
"The City of Freeport is incredibly disappointed in Newell’s decision. However, we feel highly confident that other employers that are actively recruiting will open their doors to those affected by Newell’s decision. Newell is losing out on a well-trained workforce, and that workforce will have plenty of opportunity to further their careers within Freeport.”
13 WREX reached out to Newell Brands for comment about the layoffs.
A company spokesperson sent us the following statement Thursday evening:
"Newell Brands had a layoff today that impacted a team within our Global Business Services organization. As you can imagine, decisions affecting people are not taken lightly and we are committed to treating these colleagues with kindness and respect during the transition. We are offering transition support and job placement services in addition to retention bonuses and severance packages."