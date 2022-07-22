Freeport man shot Thursday night

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man was flown to a Rockford hospital fighting for his life after being shot Thursday night.
According to Freeport Police, a call came in around 9:18 Thursday night of a group fighting in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue.
Before arriving to the scene, officers were notified that shots were fired in the 600 block of W. Pleasant Street.
Officers found a car that had crashed into another car parked on the road.
The driver of the car that crashed was found was multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital before being flown to a Rockford area hospital.
Freeport police say at this time they believe the incident is gang related.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866- TIPSNOW.