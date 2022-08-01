 Skip to main content
Freeport man killed in Freeport crash Saturday night

By Evan Leake

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash late Saturday night in Freeport. 

80-year-old Ronald Baker was killed when a vehicle crossed the center line hitting Baker's.

The Coroner's Office was called to the scene and an investigation shows Baker was driving westbound on Freeport Road.

Another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Freeport Road, crossed the center line and hit Baker's vehicle. 

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX.

