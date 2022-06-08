Freeport man arrested on gun and drug charges Tuesday

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man was arrested Tuesday on numerous felony charges.
The Freeport Police Department says officers were called to the area of W. Cottonwood St. and N. West Ave. at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man with a gun.
As officers arrived on scene, officers found 18-year-old Malachi Robey, of Freeport, with a firearm and cannabis.
Robey has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon with no FOID card and no Concealed Carry, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon under 21 years old, Possession of a Firearm without Requisite FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (10-30 grams).
Freeport Police say Robey was taken to the Stephenson County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.