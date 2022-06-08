 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freeport man arrested on gun and drug charges Tuesday

  • 0
Freeport Police Generic.png

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man was arrested Tuesday on numerous felony charges.

The Freeport Police Department says officers were called to the area of W. Cottonwood St. and N. West Ave. at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man with a gun.

As officers arrived on scene, officers found 18-year-old Malachi Robey, of Freeport, with a firearm and cannabis.

Robey has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon with no FOID card and no Concealed Carry, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon under 21 years old, Possession of a Firearm without Requisite FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (10-30 grams).

Freeport Police say Robey was taken to the Stephenson County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you