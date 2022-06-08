Freeport man arrested on child predatory charges

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man is in jail on numerous charges, including sexual exploitation of a child.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the "World Wide Predator Hunters", an organization that the Sheriff's Office says seeks out child predators online, about a possible child predator living in Freeport in April.
During the investigation, a Sheriff's Deputy began communication with the suspect, posing as a 14-year-old girl. On May 25, the Deputy arranged a meeting with the suspect.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect drove from his workplace to Krape Park to meet the girl.
The suspect, identified as Charles Delong, of Freeport, was taken into police custody without incident.
Delong is charged with Traveling to Meet a Child, Unlawful Grooming, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
Delong is currently in the Stephenson County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.