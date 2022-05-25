Freeport man arrested for possession of firearm without requisite FOID

FREEPORT -- On May 24 around 9:35 p.m., officers of the Freeport Police Department responded to a call at the 400 block of North Van Buren Avenue for a domestic disturbance involving a suspect with a gun.
Upon arrival to the location, officers located the suspect, Keon Turner, aged 20 of Freeport) inside the residence.
During the investigation, the victims alleged that Turner forced a bedroom door open while armed with a firearm after an argument in the household.
No one in the household was injured.
Turner was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Keon Turner was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite FOID and Disorderly Conduct.
Turner was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.