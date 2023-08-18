Freeport looking to use veteran presence to guide them through season

FREEPORT — The Pretzels of Freeport hit their home turf on Friday to host their scrimmage ahead of their week one matchup next weekend against Belvidere North.
The Pretzels went 3-6 last season but Head Coach Anthony Dedmond returns for another season at the helm and says he is excited for another year in a tough conference.
"You get a chance to play in the NIC-10 and all teams are coming up and the level of competition, it makes you want to get out there and compete," he said.
"I think we did some very good things tonight. But we can do some things much better. Didn't want to put too much on our sales so we kind of cut it short in the day you know, I said we got to cease to get ready for so we look forward to Saturday and get this thing going."
Dedmond looks ahead to a tough week one battle against Belvidere North.
"You have to be disciplined and be consistent in what we do and and go out there and handle our business and do your job," he said.
"We should we should be okay. But if you go out there and and don't do your job are inconsistent. Nope, we'll take full advantage of you so we want to actually get out there and had our business."
The Pretzels and Blue Thunder meet in Freeport on Saturday with a kick-off set for Noon.