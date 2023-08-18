 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. Highest
heat indices across interior portions of Illinois.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Freeport looking to use veteran presence to guide them through season

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeport looking to use veteran presence to guide them through season

FREEPORT — The Pretzels of Freeport hit their home turf on Friday to host their scrimmage ahead of their week one matchup next weekend against Belvidere North.

The Pretzels went 3-6 last season but Head Coach Anthony Dedmond returns for another season at the helm and says he is excited for another year in a tough conference.

"You get a chance to play in the NIC-10 and all teams are coming up and the level of competition, it makes you want to get out there and compete," he said.

"I think we did some very good things tonight. But we can do some things much better. Didn't want to put too much on our sales so we kind of cut it short in the day you know, I said we got to cease to get ready for so we look forward to Saturday and get this thing going."

Dedmond looks ahead to a tough week one battle against Belvidere North.

"You have to be disciplined and be consistent in what we do and and go out there and handle our business and do your job," he said.

"We should we should be okay. But if you go out there and and don't do your job are inconsistent. Nope, we'll take full advantage of you so we want to actually get out there and had our business."

The Pretzels and Blue Thunder meet in Freeport on Saturday with a kick-off set for Noon.

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you