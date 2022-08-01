Freeport green lights $2.5 million for new fire equipment

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport makes a big investment in their fire department on Monday.
The city approved $2.5 million in bonds to help replace a rapidly aging fleet of vehicles.
Fire Chief Scott Miller tells 13 News that the primary and backup engines are breaking down consistently and are no longer reliable.
Now, two more vehicles are on the way, a demo aerial truck and a fire engine.
The aerial truck is a demo vehicle which will save the city money, and get to Freeport sooner. However, Chief Miller says the city had to act quickly to make the deal happen.
"They kind of put our name on it for (Monday)," Miller said. "After today, it would be available to all other department and I know right now there are six other departments looking at the truck we wanted."
For comparison, the aerial unit will get to Freeport in January, the fire engine won't be saving lives in Freeport until early 2024.