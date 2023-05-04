Freeport Graduates Zeke Vandenburgh and Deion McShane get NFL chances

FREEPORT (WREX) - Freeport graduates Deion McShane and Zeke Vandenburgh will both have a chance to make NFL impacts this year after getting calls from NFL teams.
Illinois State standout linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
"At the end of the day, I got an opportunity," Vandenburgh said. "I got signed with a team, that's really all we can ask for."
Deion McShane, a former pass catcher for Freeport and Northern Iowa, has a chance to prove himself at the New York Giants rookie mini-camp.
"Stay humble, work my butt off and go earn a contract," McShane said.
Vandenburgh has a long list of accomplishments from his time at ISU, now he's ready to prove himself all over again with his new team.
"I think that's a great opportunity," the Buck Buchanan award winner said. "It's a great place to be mentally, where you feel like you got to prove yourself and you're working uphill. It just motivates you more and more each day. Your personal drive, your motivation, to have to prove people wrong, that's something I'm excited for."
McShane will look to do the same with New York, the record setting high school track athlete still has more to prove to sign his first NFL contract.
"I've worked very hard throughout my life," McShane said. "It's just another opportunity."
The two Pretzels have seen each other's countless hours of hard work pay off with NFL chances.
"Me and Deion talked about this in high school," Vandenburgh said. "All the McShanes really. They're incredible athletes. I'm just so happy for Deion and he deserves it."
"All the hard work pays off sooner or later," McShane said. "Congratulations to Zeke, I know he was working even harder than me, big congratulations to him."