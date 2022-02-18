 Skip to main content
Freeport business relocating to Rockford after 114 years

FREEPORT (WREX) — A business is moving its headquarters from Freeport to Rockford later this year.

Furst-McNess Company announced it will relocate its headquarters to Rockford by Sept. 1.

The company, which delivers customized commercial feed and feed ingredients to its clients, cited Rockford's proximity to Chicago, air transportation and an advantage in recruiting talent as primary reasons its move.

Mark Poeschl, Furst-McNess President & CEO, indicated that all 35 Freeport-based employees are expected to remain with the company following the relocation, either by remote work or commuting to the Rockford location.

Furst-McNess was sold in 2021 to a subsidiary of Easy Bio, an agriculturally based multi-national headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, according to the City of Freeport. 

“Furst-McNess has been a great community partner throughout the years. They will be sorely missed,” said Freeport City Manager, Randy Bukas. “We wish the sale of their building will go as planned.”

The City of Freeport says company's current Freeport office will be sold via a sealed bid auction process, which is expected to be completed by the summer. 

