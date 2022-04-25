Freeport boy arrested after robbery

FREEPORT (WREX) — A 16-year-old from Freeport was arrested on Saturday after officers were called to investigate a robbery in the 400 block of W. Douglas.
Officers were called to the scene after a juvenile victim went to Freeport in response to a social media sale of an Iphone.
During the exchange, the 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and robbed the victim of cash and an Ipad.
Officers later arrested the boy and it was determined that the handgun was fake.
The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery and was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center where he awaits his detention hearing.