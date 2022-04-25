 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30
degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane,
Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud
cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than
forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the
threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Freeport boy arrested after robbery

  • 0
Freeport-Police-web-pic-1024x576.png

FREEPORT (WREX) — A 16-year-old from Freeport was arrested on Saturday after officers were called to investigate a robbery in the 400 block of W. Douglas.

Officers were called to the scene after a juvenile victim went to Freeport in response to a social media sale of an Iphone.

During the exchange, the 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and robbed the victim of cash and an Ipad.

Officers later arrested the boy and it was determined that the handgun was fake.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery and was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center where he awaits his detention hearing. 



Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

