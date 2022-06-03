Free summer meal program for kids and teens begins June 6

ROCKFORD -- The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties announced today that the Summer Food Service Program will return again this year on June 6.
Individuals 18-years-old and younger can receive free, healthy meals at supervised sites like parks, churches, playgrounds, and community centers in Winnebago and Boone Counties.
Meals, which consist of one lunch and one snack, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis
Some sites will also offer supervised and fun summer activities.
To find a site, text "FoodIL" to 877877, go online to the Summer Meals website, or call 1-800-359-2163.
Contact sites for more details and schedules:
Rockford Sites
Alpine Hills Park, 4402 Larson Ave.
Beattie Playground, 1251 Rural St.
Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd
Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave.
Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.
Community Life Center of Rockford, 1001 Bishop Washington Ave.
Elliott Playground, 1000 Mill Rd.
Fairground Valley Community Center, 609 Kilburn Ave.
Flodin Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Mill Rd.
Harkins Pool, 910 Acorn St. – Lunch only
Harmon Park, 1952 East Gate Parkway
Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.
Ken Rock Community Ctr., 625 Adams St.
Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St.
Lewis Lemon School, 1993 Mulberry St.
Mandeville Park, 650 Montague Rd.
Northwest Com. Ctr., 1325 N. Johnston Ave.
Orton Keyes Community Center, 633 Ranger St.
Patriot’s Gateway Community Ctr., 615 S. 5th St.
Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.
St. Elizabeth Com. Ctr. 1536 S. Main St.
Swan Hillman School Park, 3701 Greendale Ave.
Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park’s Haskell Youth Summer Camp, 815 N. Rockton Ave.
United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.
YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St.
YMCA Jr. Achievers Program, 1829 N. Rockton Ave.
YMCA – Outdoor Pavilion, 200 Y Blvd.
Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.
Loves Park Sites
YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd
Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.
Machesney Park Sites
Carlson Boys & Girls Club, 7406 Elm Ave.
South Beloit Site
South Beloit Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 1161 Dorr Rd., South Beloit IL
Boone County Sites
Boone County Health Dept., 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)
Capron Lions Club 305 East North St. (Monday Only)