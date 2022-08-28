Four shot in rural Rock County early Sunday morning

CLINTON, Wis. (WREX) — Authorities say four people are expected to be okay after they were shot in rural Rock County early Sunday morning.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Rock and Walworth County Sheriff's Offices and Wisconsin State Patrol, were called to the 9200 block of Little Ln. in the Town of Clinton just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
As officers were getting to the scene, Rock County Dispatch was told there were "numerous" gunshot victims.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says four victims received non-life-threatening injuries.
Three were taken to area hospitals before law enforcement arrived, while one was found at the scene and taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville by ambulance.
The names of those involved in the shooting was not immediately released by authorities. RCSO says there is no threat to the community because of this incident.
The shooting is still under investigation. 13 News is following this developing story and will provide updates to this article with new information as we receive it.