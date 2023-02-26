Four shot at Machesney Park bar early Sunday morning

MACHESNEY PARK — Four people were shot, one was hurt seriously, at a Machesney Park bar early Sunday morning.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the shooting at Onyx Bar and Grill in the 1000 block of W. Lane Rd. in Machesney Park at around 1 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, shots were fired after a dispute at the bar.
Four people were shot and taken to area hospitals Sunday morning. One person's injuries are considered life-threatening.
No information about a possible suspect has been released by authorities.
The incident is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (815) 282-2600 or send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at (815)-963-7867.