Four Guilford Basketball players sign to play college basketball

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Guilford High School celebrated four of their girls basketball players signing to play college basketball on Tuesday.
Jhanel Coleman will be heading to Illinois Central College. Avery Green will be at the University of Dubuque. Taj Hanserd will play at Monmouth next year and Lindsey Knuth will head north to play at the University of Wisconsin Lacrosse.
The four players made a huge impact in their time at Guilford. This season the Vikings won their first Regional Championship since 1996 and won their first Sectional game in school history.
Congrats to the Vikings on their big achievements.