 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four dead in Illinois after Friday's severe thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0
Inside Apollo Theatre Storm Damage

Photo taken inside of the Apollo Theatre after the roof collapsed during a possible tornado on Friday night.

 Illinois Emergency Management Agency

BELVIDERE — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is among several agencies assessing damage across the state, including in northern Illinois.

The IEMA says teams are assessing damage across the state, particularly in the fatal roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere after a possible tornado.

IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau was in Belvidere Saturday morning, assessing the damage with local law enforcement.

IEMA surveys damage in Belvidere

IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau with teams of emergency managers assessing damage from a possible tornado in downtown Belvidere Friday night.

"The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and Emergency Managers to assess the widespread damages across the state including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County, and at Robinson in Crawford County," Tate-Nadeau says. "We continue to assess other damages in many counties across Illinois."

The IEMA is also reporting a house that collapsed in Robinson in Crawford County. Officials report three people died in that collapse.

The State Emergency Operations Center and State Joint Information Center have both been activated to assist local authorities with storm damage.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you