Four dead in Illinois after Friday's severe thunderstorms

BELVIDERE — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is among several agencies assessing damage across the state, including in northern Illinois.
The IEMA says teams are assessing damage across the state, particularly in the fatal roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere after a possible tornado.
IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau was in Belvidere Saturday morning, assessing the damage with local law enforcement.
"The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and Emergency Managers to assess the widespread damages across the state including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County, and at Robinson in Crawford County," Tate-Nadeau says. "We continue to assess other damages in many counties across Illinois."
The IEMA is also reporting a house that collapsed in Robinson in Crawford County. Officials report three people died in that collapse.
The State Emergency Operations Center and State Joint Information Center have both been activated to assist local authorities with storm damage.