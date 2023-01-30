 Skip to main content
Four area cheer teams qualify for state

Belvidere North Cheer

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Four teams from the area will compete at state this weekend in Bloomington, including a couple of teams that finished 2nd in the Belvidere North Sectional Saturday.

Belvidere North will compete at state and try to make it an 8th straight season of finishing either 1st or 2nd in the state. The Blue Thunder took 2nd in the Co-Ed Division at their Sectional over the weekend. They've finished 2nd in the state the past few years after winning three straight state titles before that. 

Harlem will also represent the NIC-10 at state, with the Huskies finishing 4th in the Large Team Division at Sectionals.

North Boone qualified for state for the 4th time in five years, with the Vikings taking 2nd in the Small Team Division at Sectionals after winning the Big Northern Conference title. Rockford Lutheran will also compete at state, representing the Big Northern Conference. The Crusaders finished 4th in Sectionals to punch the ticket to state.

The state competition starts Friday at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington, with the top teams qualifying for Saturday's finals.

