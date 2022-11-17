Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament tips off girls hoops season

FORRESTON (WREX) — Girls basketball season is here and Forreston is beginning the season with its annual Thanksgiving Tournament. Forreston fell to Stillman Valley, 65-29 , to end the night's action. Taylor Davidson led the way with 22 points for Stillman Valley.
Eastland knocked off Rochelle, 46-21, to start the season with a win. Sarah Kempel had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars.
Winnebago also started the season with a win, easily knocking off Stockton to start the Forreston Tournament with a 55-14 victory.