Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS LATE THIS EVENING DUE TO EARLY SNOW
SHOWERS...

Scattered heavier snow showers brought patches of minor snow
accumulations to some area roadways during the evening hours.
While accumulating snow has ended, untreated roads may be slippery
late this evening due to lingering wet or slushy surfaces and
temperatures hovering just below freezing. Be alert if traveling
late this evening, and be especially cautious on bridge decks
where icy conditions may be present. Areas most affected are parts
of northern Illinois north of the I-90 corridor, and south of
I-80 near the Kankakee area.

Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament tips off girls hoops season

Taylor Davidson

FORRESTON (WREX) — Girls basketball season is here and Forreston is beginning the season with its annual Thanksgiving Tournament. Forreston fell to Stillman Valley, 65-29 , to end the night's action. Taylor Davidson led the way with 22 points for Stillman Valley.

Eastland knocked off Rochelle, 46-21, to start the season with a win. Sarah Kempel had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars.

Winnebago also started the season with a win, easily knocking off Stockton to start the Forreston Tournament with a 55-14 victory. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

