Forreston, Lena-Winslow set for semifinal showdown

FORRESTON (WREX) — When Forreston and Lena-Winslow meet in the playoffs, the winner often goes on to win a state championship. They're gearing up for their third state semifinal showdown since 2017.
"It's either us or them," Forreston head coach Keynon Janicke said. "Whoever wins is going to be in the state championship and will have a good opportunity to win."
The familiarity and the high level of play are big reasons this rivalry has gotten so good.
"With Forreston you know exactly what you're getting," Lena-Winslow head coach Ric Arand said. "You can throw any of the numbers from all year out the window. Records out the window. They don't mean anything at this point. It's going to be a battle."
The players know the history. They've seen these games in the past and now are adding a new chapter to the rivalry.
"[We're the] two best teams in the state," Forreston's Johnny Kobler said. "It's always in the regular season, it's see you later. And here we are in the semis ready to fight and we're going to take it to them."
"Games like this are the ones you look forward to," said Lena-Winslow's Gunar Lobdell, a newcomer to the rivalry after transferring from Orangeville this year. "This is what makes football great. Cold weather, downhill football. You get to hit a guy in the cold every single play. That's what makes this fun."
"You don't think about it as tiny 1-A football," explains Forreston's Payton Encheff. "It's the hardest hits you'll see. It's just everything is 100 percent all the time."
"It's kind of something because it's two schools so similar with the strong tradition of football," said Le-Win's Henry Engel. "Each team has this drive to want to win so badly. After a few years of competitive games back and forth, it builds up a rivalry of wanting to beat them. Each team goes in with such a burning desire to win that it just makes for a great game every time."
That burning desire will take shape in the freezing cold, with the winner of Forreston and Lena-Winslow going to play for a state championship next Friday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Freeport High School.