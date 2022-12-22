Forreston Holiday Tournament postponed to Monday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways. In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as well due to the strong winds today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1- 800-261-7623. &&