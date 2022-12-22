Forreston Holiday Tournament postponed to Monday

FORRESTON (WREX) — The winter weather forced the Forreston Holiday Tournament to postpone the semifinals and championship, all of which will be played Monday night in Forreston.
The semifinals were scheduled for Thursday night, while the championship game was scheduled for Friday. They made the call to push it back to Monday due to the snow and extreme cold.
Byron will play Sterling Newman in one semifinal, while Pecatonica faces Lena-Winslow in the other. Those will both be played at 5 p.m., with the winners meeting for the 61st Forreston Holiday Tournament title at 8 p.m. Monday.