Forreston Grade School recognizing heart health

FORRESTON (WREX) — Kids at Forreston Grade School filed into the gym, mostly decked out in red for National Wear Red Day. They're ready to learn about heart health and start a month-long initiative.
"We're hoping that they take the challenge," Forreston Grade School PE teacher and Kids Heart Challenge coordinator Brynn Mathieu said. "It's called Finn's Mission. Part of that is to learn hands-only CPR and to recognize stroke."
Heart health stays at the forefront for Mathieu. Her brother was born with a heart defect, and she lost her father to congestive heart failure 11 years ago.
"I just want the kids to know it's not just about me," Mathieu said. "It's about the community and the world in general and how they can do their best to help others."
Forreston Grade School has raised almost $130-thousand for the American Heart Association in its history, including almost $50-thousand in the past five years.
"I'm very, very impressed," said Christine Taylor of the American Heart Association. "This school really goes above and beyond. They do such a wonderful job at teaching heart health, not only through our event, but through the whole year and how they can help save lives."
And with the challenge to wear red, some students came close, but none could top Brynn Mathieu.
"Nobody beat me," she said. "I had nine items of red on. I did have another student come at eight."
The kids learned they could perform hands-only CPR to the beat of 'Baby Shark,' or to the Bee Gees' classic 'Stayin' Alive.' A dancing heart helped provide some happy hearts to the young Cardiac Cardinals, as they learn the importance of heart health for themselves and others.