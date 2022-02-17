Former Rockford University president passes away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A former Rockford University has died, the school announced.
Gretchen von Loewe Kreuter, who served as president from 1987-1992, died at her home earlier this month in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 87. Kreuter was also an alumna of the university, graduating from then-Rockford College in 1955.
“President Kreuter was a lifelong educator whose passion, advocacy, and faithfulness was felt throughout academia,” said Rockford University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer. “She was once a student here and rose to lead the university during a difficult season. Her commitment and dedication were key to the success of our institution and allowing us to celebrate our 175th anniversary this year. She will be missed.”
Following her time at Rockford College, President Kreuter continued to work in academia until retiring to Wisconsin and then Minnesota, where she pursued her work as a writer and scholar, contributing to newsletters and journaling.