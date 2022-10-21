Former Rockford Ice Skating Coach Found Guilty On Sexual Abuse Charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to a press release from Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, longtime Rockford Ice Skating coach and former Olympian Eugene Heffron was sentenced today on three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Heffron, 83, was accused in 2018 by three of his former skaters of sexual conduct that occurred over multiple years.
Heffron was found guilty of conduct against one of his students who was between the age of nine and fifteen between 1999 and 2006.
A second skater was also allowed to tell her story of the conduct during the trial.
That skater was sexually abused by Heffron between 2004 and 2005 when she was fifteen and sixteen years old.
The case is set for sentencing on January 27, 2023.
Trial dates for the other two victims have not yet been set.
Heffron faces a max of seven years in prison.