Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

UNDATED (WREX) — Former President Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former President made the announcement on his Twitter page Sunday afternoon.
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted.
Download the 13 WREX news app today!
Obama continued that both he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, are vaccinated and boosted. According to the tweet, Michelle Obama has tested negative.
He says getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is very important.
"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," Obama said.