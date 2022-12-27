Former NIU Huskie and Illinois native is headed to the NFL

DEKALB (WREX) — Former NIU running back Clint Ratkovic is headed to the NFL.
According to several reports including Ian Rapoport, Ratkovic has been signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
The standout running back racked up 15 total touchdowns during his only season with the Huskies. During that 2021 season, he helped spearhead an unexpected run to the MAC championship where the Huskies won over Kent State to bring home the title.
As an undrafted free agent, Ratkovic did draw some attention from the NFL, but tore his ACL during a workout with the Green Bay Packers.
Most recently, Ratkovic worked out with a few teams including the Chicago Bears, but will now head to Atlanta as part of the team's practice squad.