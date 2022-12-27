Former NIU Huskie and Illinois native is headed to the NFL

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet early Wednesday
morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former NIU Huskie and Illinois native is headed to the NFL

  • Updated
  • 0
NIU WEB 2
By Sam Knox

DEKALB (WREX) — Former NIU running back Clint Ratkovic is headed to the NFL.

According to several reports including Ian Rapoport, Ratkovic has been signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

The standout running back racked up 15 total touchdowns during his only season with the Huskies. During that 2021 season, he helped spearhead an unexpected run to the MAC championship where the Huskies won over Kent State to bring home the title.

As an undrafted free agent, Ratkovic did draw some attention from the NFL, but tore his ACL during a workout with the Green Bay Packers.

Most recently, Ratkovic worked out with a few teams including the Chicago Bears, but will now head to Atlanta as part of the team's practice squad.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

