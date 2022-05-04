Former Mercyhealth executive sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

JANESVILLE (WREX) — A former Mercyhealth executive is going to jail after a years-long kickback scheme.
Barbara Bortner, 57 of Milton, Wis., has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.
Bortner is the former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville. In September, she pled guilty to the charges in relation to a kickback scheme that involved more than $3 million.
Between 2015 and 2020, according to a government investigation, co-defendant Ryan Weckerly, former owner of Sycamore, Ill.-based Morningstar Media Group, sent inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work with Mercyhealth.
Once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly received payments from Mercyhealth and send the money to Bortner through cash or checks. In return, Bortner used Morningstar as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth.
Bortner also created a fictitious company, named WeInspire LLC, in an attempt to disguise the kickback scheme. During the scheme, Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire from a business account, totaling more than $2 million. According to bank records, Weckerly also sent Bortner over $1 million in cash kickback payments.
Based on the government's financial analysis of Weckerly's accounting and bank records, the total amount of the fraud was $3,136,200.72.
The Internal Revenue Service audited Bortner's individual tax records in May 2019, telling an IRS agent that WeInspire was a legitimate company that performed marketing work for one of her businesses.
U.S. District Judge William Conley called the scheme a "very substantial crime," saying she continued to receive payments from Weckerly after the IRS audit.
The charges of wire fraud and tax evasion came about from that IRS investigation.
Weckerly pled guilty to wire fraud and aiding and assisting in filing a false tax return in November. He will be sentenced on May 17.
Judge Conley says a restitution hearing for both Bortner and Weckerly has been scheduled for July 21.