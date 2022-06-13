Former Illinois Attorney General dies at 76

ELMHURST -- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan passed away Sunday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. at the age of 76 after several "lengthy illnesses," reports the DuPage Policy Journal.
Jim Ryan is best known publicly as the Illinois Attorney General from 1995 to 2003.
Ryan was also the GOP nominee for Governor in 2002.
"Jim was too honest and authentic for a career in politics but he was as good a public servant as Illinois has ever known," said John Pearman, a longtime top aide for Ryan in the Attorney General's office.
"He never stopped trying to help people -- women, children, crime victims. He was tireless and incorruptible."
Jim Ryan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Marie. four children and eleven grandchildren.