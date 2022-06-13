 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Former Illinois Attorney General dies at 76

ELMHURST -- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan passed away Sunday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. at the age of 76 after several "lengthy illnesses," reports the DuPage Policy Journal.

Jim Ryan is best known publicly as the Illinois Attorney General from 1995 to 2003.

Ryan was also the GOP nominee for Governor in 2002.

"Jim was too honest and authentic for a career in politics but he was as good a public servant as Illinois has ever known," said John Pearman, a longtime top aide for Ryan in the Attorney General's office.

"He never stopped trying to help people -- women, children, crime victims. He was tireless and incorruptible."

Jim Ryan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Marie. four children and eleven grandchildren.

