Former Freeport Chief comes out of retirement to lead department again

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport has named who will be leading their fire department.
The city says Scott Miller will be rejoining the fire department. Miller served as the former fire chief from 2013-2017 before retiring. Miller served the Elk Grove from 1986 to 2013.
“We here at Freeport Fire are truly looking forward to Chief Miller’s return to our department,” said Interim Chief Scott Stykel. “During his first tenure here with Freeport, there were many upgrades to both equipment and procedures, so we are hoping he can bring new upgrades to our apparatus needs.”
Miller will be filling the permanent role of chief following the passing of Brad Liggett in early January.
Chief Miller will take on the role starting March 14, 2022.