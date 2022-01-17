 Skip to main content
Former Executive Director at Rockford Airport dies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced its former Executive Director, Fredrick Ford, has died.

Ford was the executive director at the Rockford airport from 1988-1994. 

Ford is credited for helping grow Rockford's airport. 

In addition to recruiting UPS to the airport campus, he also developed cargo facilities for Airborne Express and CF/Emery, and a maintenance base for American Airlines/American Eagle. During his time as executive director, Ford recruited four major passenger airlines and three cargo airlines.

"RFD would not be the successful economic engine that it is today without the forward thinking, vision and success that Fred Ford had in bringing UPS to the Rockford Airport,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director at RFD. “Fred was a good friend and mentor to me, and I will miss our times together."

Ford passed away in Fort Myers, Florida last Thursday, according to the airport. 

