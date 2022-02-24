Forest City Gear President and CEO passes away

ROSCOE (WREX) — A local company is mourning the loss of their leader.
Wendy Young, President and CEO of Forest City Gear, died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 69.
The Anoka, Minnesota native received her Bachelor's Degree in Economics and her MBA from Rockford University. She worked alongside her husband, Fred Young, for almost 40 years at Forest City Gear, the last 10 of them as President and CEO.
The company says that, although she had been semi-retired for the last two years, she was a very important part of Forest City Gear.
According to her family, Young also served on the boards of the American Gear Manufacturers Association, Rockford Symphony Orchestra, Stateline YMCA, and as an Executive Committee member for the Rock Valley College Foundation.
In 2021, she was named the Individual Business Catalyst of the Year by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and, earlier this year, was chosen to receive the AGMA's Chairman's Award.
Visitations are scheduled for Friday, March 4 from 4-8 p.m. and for Saturday, March 5 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services in Rockford.
Since 1955, Forest City Gear has helped create the parts used in medical devices to airplanes and the Mars Perseverance Rover that was launched in 2020.