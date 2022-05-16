 Skip to main content
'Football Night in America' gains female host

NBC Sports Logo

Courtesy of NBC Sports Group Press Box

STAMFORD, CN -- On May 12, NBC Sports announced that Maria Taylor is the new host of "Football Night in America," the most-watched studio television show in sports since its premiere in 2006.

In 2021, Taylor both debuted as a co-host on the program and was named one of the "Most Powerful Women in Sports" by Adweek.

“Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports," said NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood.

For the last year, Taylor has hosted some of sports' most-viewed events and programs including the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics and the "Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show."

