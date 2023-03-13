Flurries move through before sunshine and mild temperatures make a comeback

Scattered snow showers and flurries kick off our week before sunshine and warmer temperatures return.
An area of low pressure moved through the area this morning bringing us a few flurries and scattered snow showers. This activity will linger throughout the day in an off and on nature, little to no accumulation is expected.
Cloud cover will also stick with us as temperatures remain chilly. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 30's for a below average start to the week. Temperatures will plummet tonight with overnight lows falling into the middle teens.
As the clouds clear out overnight, sunshine returns for our Tuesday with temperatures making it to the middle 30's during the afternoon. As an area of high pressure settles in, we continue to stay dry and sunny even through Wednesday.
The upper 40's take over for Wednesday with some getting close to breaking into the lower 50's. Our next system moves in Thursday bringing us rain showers and the lower 50's.
Showers will move in overnight into the early morning of Thursday as soggy conditions will follow us through post of the day. This system will bring back cooler temperatures leading to the chance of snow to mix in with rain by Friday.
This system will exit by the weekend as we'll dry off once again. Cloud cover sticks around into Saturday as very chilly temperatures sweep in.
Friday night into Saturday morning will drop temperatures into the lower 20's as wind chill values will fall into the single digits and teens making for a cold start to our Saturday.
The middle 30's will join us into the afternoon with cloudy skies expected but sunshine returns Sunday as we jump back into the upper 30's, if not lower 40's.
Sunshine takes us through the first few days of Spring next week as temperatures warm back into the upper 40's.