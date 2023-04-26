Florists prepare for Art in Bloom showcase

BYRON (WREX) — With the Rockford Art Museum's Art in Bloom event starting this week, florists around the area are putting the finishing touches on their designs. Art in Bloom kicks off Wednesday night with a special preview party, then runs Thursday-Sunday from 10-5.
"It's exciting, it's exciting," said Devin Stoll, owner of Velvet Poppy Floral Design in Byron. "I'm excited to be part of it and feel like it will hopefully be a good thing for me. I have a little bit of an art background so this meets my creative needs."
Stoll is participating in Art in Bloom for the first time, as she creates a floral design inspired by art from the museum. Velvet Poppy is one of more than a dozen local florists taking part in the event, giving the relatively new shop a chance to boost its profile in the region.
There's also a ticketed Fashion in Bloom event Friday night, which features floral-inspired fashion pieces. This is the 7th edition of Art in Bloom at the Rockford Art Museum.