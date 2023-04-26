 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 7 AM CDT
/8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 is expected to result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Florists prepare for Art in Bloom showcase

  • 0
Florist Art in Bloom

The Rockford Art Museum fundraiser brings a floral theme for the next few days.

BYRON (WREX) — With the Rockford Art Museum's Art in Bloom event starting this week, florists around the area are putting the finishing touches on their designs. Art in Bloom kicks off Wednesday night with a special preview party, then runs Thursday-Sunday from 10-5.

"It's exciting, it's exciting," said Devin Stoll, owner of Velvet Poppy Floral Design in Byron. "I'm excited to be part of it and feel like it will hopefully be a good thing for me. I have a little bit of an art background so this meets my creative needs."

Stoll is participating in Art in Bloom for the first time, as she creates a floral design inspired by art from the museum. Velvet Poppy is one of more than a dozen local florists taking part in the event, giving the relatively new shop a chance to boost its profile in the region.

There's also a ticketed Fashion in Bloom event Friday night, which features floral-inspired fashion pieces. This is the 7th edition of Art in Bloom at the Rockford Art Museum.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you