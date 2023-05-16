Five Years Later: Mark Dallas reflects on preventing school shooting in Dixon

DIXON (WREX) — As Mark Dallas walks the halls of Dixon High School, he can't help but have the events of May 16, 2018, run through his head.
"I just remember it was like, 'No way, this can't be happening,'" Dallas said. "It's one of those things, I think about it everyday."
He was drinking his coffee in the athletic office when Matthew Milby came in the hallway and started firing.
"I responded out of here and right away I could see him close to that 2nd mat," Dallas recalls. "He was right in that area. He disengaged. Later to find out in court, he had a malfunction with his firearm."
Dallas chased him outside.
"He turned and started shooting at me," Dallas said. "He shot nine rounds at me. This kid was one of our sprinters and one of our linebackers so he was extremely fast. He ran down this section of fence with the gun over his shoulder shooting at me."
Dallas' son grew up running track and playing football too, so they knew Milby well.
"He's spent the night at my house before," Dallas said. "He knew me and I knew him. Having a personal relationship with him went out the window when he started shooting at our staff and then at me."
Behind the gym doors was the entire 2018 graduating class, including Dallas' son. Dallas' only thought was protecting them, even if it meant putting himself at risk.
"There was nothing going to hold me back that day from taking that kid into custody," he said.
In October, Milby was sentenced to 30 years in prison, bringing some closure to the community.
"It took awhile and it's finally done," Dallas said. "The closure is a huge weight lifted off my back, off my family's back, off this community's back."
Five years later, Dallas continues to get support from the Dixon community.
"I owe a big round of applause and gratitude to all those people," he said. "They all supported me the whole time, all the way up to today. I never got to say thank you back to the community, and I thank them."
As Dixon prepares to rename part of a road alongside the high school Mark Dallas Way, the community is thankful he was there to do his job the Mark Dallas way.