Five dead, six others hurt in rural Boone County house fire

UPDATE: GARDEN PRAIRIE (WREX) — The death toll from an early morning house fire in rural Boone County has increased.
Fire officials now tell 13 WREX a total of five people inside the home died. Officials first told 13 News that two people died and three people were unaccounted for, but were believed to be dead.
The names and ages of all five victims has not been released at this time.
READ MORE: Three children who died in Boone County house fire were Belvidere students
Six other people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials say.
It happened in the 11000 block of Fleming St. in Garden Prairie around 2:30 Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
