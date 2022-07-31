Five children among seven killed in head-on crash on I-90 in McHenry County

McHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities say seven people, including five children, are dead after a violent head-on crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police says a fiery head-on crash happened on Interstate 90 in McHenry County just east of Anthony Rd., which is west of the Illinois Rt. 23 exit.
Officials on scene tell NBC 5 Chicago that a woman and five children from one car and a woman in the other car were killed in the violent crash just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
ISP also tells NBC 5 that one person with "severe injuries" was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes closed because of the crash have since reopened.
