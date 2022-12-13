First wave of active weather brings soaking showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As a large system makes its way into northern Illinois, it brings windy conditions along with soaking showers.
A large area of low pressure has been moving across the country bringing anything from dangerous winter weather up north to even severe storms down south.
Here at home, rain showers have been moving through our Tuesday. As we move further into the evening and overnight hours, rain showers will become more widespread bringing soaking showers.
With the rain moving through, windy conditions are also expected. Winds may gust over 40 miles per hour at times overnight night and into the morning. Take caution on the roads during this time.
Wednesday morning will be the morning to pack the umbrella! Up to an inch of rain is possible by tomorrow morning. The showers will taper off by late morning, but a second wave will quickly build in by the afternoon.
Wednesday evening into the overnight hours will see another chance for soaking showers that may be mixed in with wet snow as temperatures begin to drop.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20's bringing a chance for rain to transition to snow. Thursday morning may see a break from any active weather before the afternoon brings a chance for snow showers.
Snow showers may linger early into Friday with a chance for flurries into Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible. Stay tuned to the forecast.