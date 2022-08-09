 Skip to main content
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 14.0
feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

First Monkeypox case detected in Winnebago County

monkeypox outbreak.jpg

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced the first case of Monkeypox in a Winnebago County resident.

The case is consistent with other MPV cases seen in the State of Illinois to date. 

The individual is isolated at home, recovering, and remains in contact with WCHD and their healthcare provider.

The potential contacts of this case have been notified. 

The risk to Winnebago County residents remains low.

MPV can be spread from when symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

This can take several weeks.

While most cases of MPV are self-limited lasting 2 to 4 weeks, severe cases can occur.

 

Preventing MPV:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone with MPV
  • Don’t share bedding, clothing, towels, personal items, or with someone with MPV
  • Do not have sex if you or you sex partner(s) feel sick or have a rash or sores and do not kiss or touch each other’s bodies while you are sick.
  • Call your healthcare provider if you have new or unexplained rash, sores, or other MPV symptoms.

 

