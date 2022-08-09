First Monkeypox case detected in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced the first case of Monkeypox in a Winnebago County resident.
The case is consistent with other MPV cases seen in the State of Illinois to date.
The individual is isolated at home, recovering, and remains in contact with WCHD and their healthcare provider.
The potential contacts of this case have been notified.
The risk to Winnebago County residents remains low.
MPV can be spread from when symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
This can take several weeks.
While most cases of MPV are self-limited lasting 2 to 4 weeks, severe cases can occur.
Preventing MPV:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone with MPV
- Don’t share bedding, clothing, towels, personal items, or with someone with MPV
- Do not have sex if you or you sex partner(s) feel sick or have a rash or sores and do not kiss or touch each other’s bodies while you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have new or unexplained rash, sores, or other MPV symptoms.