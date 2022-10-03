First half of the week stays sunny and warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first half of the week stays warm and sunny before a cold front moves through drastically dropping our temperatures.
Monday morning is off to a cool start with most spots dropping into the lower 40's. Some patchy fog is developing early but is not expected to impact your morning commute.
Sunshine will take over today and most of this week as a dry stretch of weather continues. This afternoon will bring temperatures into the upper 60's with a few of us to crack into the lower 70's.
Forecast highs through Wednesday will reach into the lower 70's as sunshine will take control. A cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing a low chance for rain.
Some spotty showers may move through Wednesday evening with the best chance for any rain will remain overnight into early Thursday.
For now, chances remain low with some potentially dodging the rain completely. Thanks to the passage of this front, temperatures will take a tumble. Thursday will reach the middle 60's with the lower 50's expected by Friday.
Overnight lows heading into Friday night will drop below freezing. There is a good chance to see widespread frost Friday night into Saturday night.
Temperatures will stay within the 50's through the weekend as Saturday night will drop us into the lower to middle 30's for another frosty night expected.