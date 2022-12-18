First half of the week stays quiet and cold as a winter storm looms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After finally seeing some sunshine today, cloud cover will quickly return this week ahead of our next winter storm.
Sunday night will see mostly cloudy skies which will only support cooler temperatures without the clouds acting like a blanket. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper single digits with wind chills falling near zero.
Monday will be off to a very cold start. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the middle 20's. There is a chance for flurries late Monday early into Tuesday. A frozen drizzle may also be mixed in.
This chance for flurries will not bring too big of an impact as the rest of Tuesday stays dry with some glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures will briefly bump up into the lower 30's before the take a fall into Tuesday night.
Lows will drop back into the upper single digits as wind chills fall back near zero once again. Cloud cover will build in even more into Wednesday as our next system gets closer to home.
We are watching an area of low pressure that will develop and sweep across the country into the Great Lakes. As this system is a few days out from reaching us, there are many uncertainties at this time but here's what we do know.
Snow showers are expected late Wednesday, mainly into Thursday through Friday. Strong winds will accompany this system bringing wind chills down several degrees below zero into the Christmas weekend. Some may even see wind chills as low as -25°F.
The track of the storms is still uncertain and will ultimately determine how much snow we see as well. However, with strong winds even half an inch can lead to travel impacts across the area.
If you have any travel plans Thursday-Friday, pay close attention to the forecast as you will likely see impacts.