First Free Rockford hosting Christmas Traditions event Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — First Free Rockford is hosting it's Christmas Traditions event this weekend.

The family friendly event is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The event will have tons of activities ranging from pictures with Santa, to a petting zoo and a wagon ride and smores bonfire.

Of course, you can't miss out on the free hot chocolate and popcorn.

Here is a full list of activities at the event:

  • Photos with Santa (printed on-site for you to take home!)
  • Photo Booth (includes a take-home photo strip)
  • Kids Stage Show (a 15-minute puppet show beginning at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.)
  • Live Nativity & Petting Zoo
  • Santa’s Reindeer
  • Wagon Ride & S’mores Bonfire
  • Christmas Cookie Decorating
  • Family Craft (with a to-go option)
  • Snowball Room
  • Free hot cocoa, popcorn and water stations
  • Food trucks & vendors with food for purchase throughout the evening
  • Tumble Room (8 & under, parent supervision required)
  • Donation drive for Carpenter’s Place

First Free Rockford is located at 2223 N. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61107

