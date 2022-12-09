First Free Rockford hosting Christmas Traditions event Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — First Free Rockford is hosting it's Christmas Traditions event this weekend.
The family friendly event is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The event will have tons of activities ranging from pictures with Santa, to a petting zoo and a wagon ride and smores bonfire.
Of course, you can't miss out on the free hot chocolate and popcorn.
Here is a full list of activities at the event:
- Photos with Santa (printed on-site for you to take home!)
- Photo Booth (includes a take-home photo strip)
- Kids Stage Show (a 15-minute puppet show beginning at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.)
- Live Nativity & Petting Zoo
- Santa’s Reindeer
- Wagon Ride & S’mores Bonfire
- Christmas Cookie Decorating
- Family Craft (with a to-go option)
- Snowball Room
- Free hot cocoa, popcorn and water stations
- Food trucks & vendors with food for purchase throughout the evening
- Tumble Room (8 & under, parent supervision required)
- Donation drive for Carpenter’s Place
First Free Rockford is located at 2223 N. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61107