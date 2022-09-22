First day of fall brings chilly temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off the fall season with chilly temperatures and sunshine before a chance for rain returns.
Temperatures this morning feel nearly 30 degrees cooler in a few spots after we saw the middle 70's yesterday morning. Thanks to the passage of a cold front, fall-like weather has truly set in.
Today's forecast high will only reach the lower 60's. Sunshine will take over with a breeze into the afternoon. Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour.
The official start of fall technically kicks off at 8:04 p.m. when autumnal equinox happens. Equinox happens twice a year, in September and in March when the length of day and night are equivalent.
With a cool Thursday, temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40's. Some may get very close to the upper 30's for some of the coldest temperatures we have seen for quite some time.
Friday will bring us back into the lower 60's as we stay cool as cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Chances for rain return mainly after 5 p.m. Some scattered and off/on showers may move through into the evening and overnight before the activity exits early Saturday morning.
A majority of Saturday will stay dry with temperatures jumping into the lower 70's with sunshine for a gorgeous day. Another chance for rain returns on Sunday along with the upper 60's.