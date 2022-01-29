First annual Rockford North End Hot Chocolate Crawl brings the community out and about

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cold weather can't stop the beginning of a new tradition in the Forest City.
Several businesses in Rockford came together to host the first annual Rockford North End Hot Chocolate Crawl.
Businesses along N. Main St. held special deals throughout the day and night Saturday. Some of the businesses that participated in the event included The Olympic Tavern, Kufrin Ceramics and The Norwegian.
Organizers say events like these are a good chance for everybody to support their local small businesses and engage with the community.
"The community can feel that connectedness and I think that the competition of area business is over," says Emily Hurd, Owner of The Norwegian. "We all really see that if we're independent, we need to fight for each other so that spirit is pretty alive here."
You have a chance to win some prizes through the partnership. By e-mailing a picture of a receipt from any North End business to rockfordnorthend@gmail.com, you will be entered to win prizes, including gift cards to North End restaurants and retail stores.