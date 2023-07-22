First annual basketball tournament honors Dakota coach and aims to help future students

DAKOTA — Jim Hoover dedicated his life to coaching and watching his kids and grandkids play sports.
On Saturday, it was his granddaughter's turn to give back to him for all the years that he dedicated to her.
Hoover, a long time coach in the area, died in 2022 and his granddaughter Jaycee Cleaver says having this event in Dakota means so much more.
"He loved the Dakota community," Jaycee Cleaver said.
"He came to volleyball, basketball, softball every sporting event he could if he had downtime he was always coming to games."
The love and admiration to attend all those games led Cleaver and Evan Flynn to create the Jim Hoover 3-on-3 Memorial Basketball Tournament.
Flynn says being apart of creating such an event is an honor.
Eight teams participated in the first annual tournament hosted at Dakota High School.
Cleaver says any money raised for the tournament is going towards great causes.
Flynn says events like this helps put other Dakota programs on the map.
"I think it's big for Dakota Basketball," Flynn said.
"We're known mainly as a Wrestling school and I think when Mr. Hoover was here we were very successful in Basketball and I want to help bring that back."
Cleaver says year two of the tournament is in the works for 2024.