Firefighters save family pets in Janesville house fire Saturday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Firefighters respond to a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.
The Janesville Fire Department says crews were called to the 300 block of Jefferson Ave. for a report of a basement fire just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
As firefighters got to the home, they found the family outside and were able to find the fire ongoing in the basement.
The fire was put out as crews rescued the family's cat and two chicks. Authorities say the fire began in the area of a heating lamp.
No one was injured in the fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated after their smoke detectors alerted them of the fire.
JFD says damage from the fire is estimated at $500.