Firefighters respond to fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Rockford Friday.
Firefighters were called to the Olesen Plaza apartments in the 500 block of N. Church St. just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Rockford Fire Department District Chief Slade Berry tells 13 News at the scene that a fire in a third story apartment activated the sprinkler system which put out the fire.
Berry says one person living in that apartment has been displaced. The sprinkler system has since been turned off and firefighters are continuing to investigate throughout the building.
The 14-story high-rise apartment building is owned by the Rockford Housing Authority.
