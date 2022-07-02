 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters battle large house fire in South Beloit Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
South Beloit House Fire.png

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Firefighters are responding to a large house fire in South Beloit Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 15600 block of Bryden Dr. in South Beloit at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

South Beloit House Fire 2.png

First responders from across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have been called to fight the fire. Crews have been called from as far away as Janesville and New Milford.

Photos from the scene show major fire damage to the house. Multiple cars in front of the house also appear to have sustained significant damage.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates to this article as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you