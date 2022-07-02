Firefighters battle large house fire in South Beloit Saturday

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Firefighters are responding to a large house fire in South Beloit Saturday.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 15600 block of Bryden Dr. in South Beloit at around 4 p.m. Saturday.
First responders from across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have been called to fight the fire. Crews have been called from as far away as Janesville and New Milford.
Photos from the scene show major fire damage to the house. Multiple cars in front of the house also appear to have sustained significant damage.
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates to this article as they become available.