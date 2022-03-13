Firefighters battle fire at Rockford hotel early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters respond to a fire at a Rockford hotel early Sunday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Comfort Inn on Argus Dr. at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, crews found a small fire on the outside of the building. The fire was out within five minutes, according to Rockford Fire.
No one was injured from the fire. Authorities say no guests at the hotel had to move rooms. The hotel remains open.
Rockford Fire says damage to the hotel is estimated at $10,000.